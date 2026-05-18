PM to showcase how economic plan and trade deals deliver for working people

PM welcomes businesses and workers to Downing Street to showcase how the Government’s action abroad is delivering for working people at home

Reception highlights success stories of businesses expanding exports and growing as a result of stronger UK ties abroad

Event underlines how the Government’s economic plan and trade deals are delivering growth and opportunity for working people

The Prime Minister is hosting a reception in Downing Street today (Monday 18 May), bringing together employers, workers and apprentices to demonstrate how strengthening Britain’s ties abroad is delivering for working people at home.

At a time of global uncertainty, the event will highlight how the government’s economic plan is providing the foundation for growth – backing British businesses, protecting working people, and making the UK more resilient to global shocks. That approach was borne out last week, with the UK delivering the fastest growth in the G7 ahead of the impact of the Middle East conflict.

The event will also showcase how trade deals and international engagement are creating jobs and driving growth across the UK. Guests will include apprentices, local representatives and employees from across the UK alongside business leaders, showcasing how the Government’s economic plan is translating into jobs, investment and growth on people’s doorsteps.

Representatives from the community engagement team involved in the new Universal Studios theme park in Bedford will also attend to showcase the local impact of a project secured after the PM met Universal executives in the UK and US. The project will support 20,000 construction jobs and 8,000 permanent roles, alongside a £50 billion boost for the UK economy and local businesses including hotels, restaurants, taxi firms and contractors.

The Prime Minister will meet attendees and tour a series of showcases highlighting success stories from across the UK – from Scotland’s world-leading whisky industry and cutting-edge medical technology in Cambridge, to fast-growing British food and drink brands exporting to global markets.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

By strengthening Britain’s place on the global stage, we are delivering real benefits for working people at home. Our trade deals are supporting jobs and driving growth across the UK by opening up opportunities for people at every stage of their career, from apprentices starting out to experienced workers building new skills, as businesses expand into new markets. I’m determined that growth is felt by working people with better jobs, higher wages and more money in their pockets. That’s what our economic plan is about – taking action at home and abroad to deliver real change that people can see in their lives and their communities.

At the reception, the Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) will showcase one of the UK’s most iconic exports, with new trade agreements expected to significantly boost exports and cut tariffs in key markets. The SWA has projected that the India deal has the potential to significantly grow Scotch whisky exports over the coming years once it has entered into force, with the industry set to also benefit from zero tariffs in the US and reduced tariffs in China.

Most recently, the US announced tariff-free access for whiskies produced across the UK, including Scotch Whisky for which the US is the industry’s largest market by value, worth almost £1bn.

Innovative food brands Creative Nature and Happy Inside will also highlight how Government support is helping them expand internationally, including launching into new markets and exporting products around the world. Creative Nature launched their company’s snacks and foods into Japan after a government trade mission and now export to 16 countries and are carried on 9 airlines. Happy Inside will be launching their drinks in Mexico after a Department for Business and Trade ‘Meet the Buyer’ event and now exports to 6 countries.

The reception will also celebrate the best of British produce and industries supported by improved access to global markets, with catering featuring cheese from Somerset, beef from Northern Ireland, sea salt from Wales and whisky from Scotland.

Also attending are employers Octopus Energy, Whittard of Chelsea, Rolls Royce SMR, and Holland & Barrett, as well as industry groups MakeUK and the Federation of Small Businesses, along with apprentices from BAE Systems and Scottish Power.

Business and Trade Secretary Peter Kyle said:

Trade deals aren’t abstract policy wins – they translate into real benefits for British families and businesses right across the country. Whether it’s a whisky distiller in Scotland accessing new markets in India or an automotive worker in the West Midlands with greater job security because of our deal with the US. By securing ambitious trade agreements, we can back British businesses to do what they do best: innovate, export and grow. That means more jobs, better wages and stronger local economies – not just today, but for decades to come.

The Government has secured major trade deals with partners including the United States, India and South Korea, helping to cut red tape, unlock investment and open up new export opportunities. These agreements are already delivering tangible benefits for working people across the country.

The landmark economic deal with the US will save thousands of jobs, protect key British industries, and help drive economic growth. Most recently, the US announced tariff-free access for UK whisky.

Through this deal, the UK remains the only country to have agreed a 10% tariff for automotives within quota, a 25% tariff for core steel and aluminium exports and 0% tariffs for pharmaceuticals - saving hundreds of millions of pounds on UK exports annually and cementing our place as a world leader for life sciences investment. During last year’s historic US State visit, we announced a record breaking £150bn in investment commitments creating 7,600 jobs, alongside signing a world leading Tech Prosperity Deal.

The India deal is already driving growth, with the Prime Minister’s visit securing 6,900 jobs and the trade agreement estimated to boost wages by £2.2 billion a year in the long run.

The South Korea deal could boost the UK’s world leading services industry worth up to £400 million in exports a year while protecting 98% of tariff-free lines for UK goods, opening up new opportunities for exporters and strengthening key industries.

Mark Kent, Chief Executive of the SWA, said:

Positive trading relationships with established and emerging markets around the world are the bedrock of Scotch Whisky’s success, and over the past year the Free Trade Agreement with India, tariff reduction in China, and the announcement of zero tariff rate for the US, have been good news for producers looking to boost exports. We are grateful for UK government support and hope to see swift implementation of the India and US deals, as well as securing new international opportunities. Export success abroad should be underpinned by a domestic market that fosters business confidence and supports home-grown sectors like Scotch Whisky and their supply chains, and we look forward to working with the UK Government to ensure our industry is in the best position at home and abroad to support jobs, boost investment and generate growth.

Founder of Creative Nature Julianne Ponan MBE said:

It is a real honour to be at 10 Downing Street showcasing Creative Nature products alongside so many inspiring British businesses. The support from the Department for Business and Trade through trade missions, the Export Academy and Free Trade Agreements has helped us grow from a kitchen table startup into exporting to 18 countries, proving that UK SMEs can thrive internationally when given the right opportunities and support.”

Founder of Happy Inside Drinks Charlie Knockton said:

It is an immense honour to be at 10 Downing Street showcasing Happy Inside drinks alongside so many fantastic British businesses. The support from the Department for Business and Trade through Trade Missions, Meet the Buyer events and our International Trade Advisor has been invaluable - allowing us to scale production, become more competitive in the UK market, and expand into exciting markets including China, the UAE and soon Mexico. This shows that supporting British businesses abroad directly benefits the wider UK economy.

The Prime Minister is also deepening ties with other international partners and progressing new agreements to build a long-term pipeline of growth and investment:

Commitments at the first UK-EU summit are estimated to deliver a package worth up to £9 billion by 2040. The European Partnership Bill will improve the UK’s trade and investment relationship with the EU – our largest trading market – by giving us the power to implement new deals agreed with the EU both now and in the future.

The PM’s trade mission to China secured £2.2 billion in export deals, supporting jobs from Glasgow to the energy sector.

Joining the CPTPP trade bloc is estimated to add £1 billion to real household wages every year compared to 2021 levels.

Negotiations are also underway for a trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council that could increase UK GDP by around £1.6 billion a year in the long run (when compared to 2035 projections).

This work is already being felt in communities across the UK, with trade and international engagement supporting jobs, boosting wages and opening up new opportunities for businesses in every part of the country.

The world today is more volatile and dangerous than at any point in recent history with a war on two fronts – in the Middle East and in Ukraine – threatening living standards. The government’s economic plan has put the UK in a better position to weather these storms.

Before the conflict of Iran, the UK economy was showing clear signs of strength, with strong growth, rising living standards and falling unemployment, underlining the importance of economic stability in protecting households and businesses.

The government is continuing to rebuild our economy to make us more resilient, and the King’s Speech will drive forward this progress through more protections for small businesses, reforms to regulation to drive innovation, and changes to give businesses the confidence to invest and grow.

By securing new partnerships abroad and delivering for working people at home, the Government is setting a clear course for long-term economic security and growth.