PM statement to mark eighty-one years since VE Day

As we mark eighty-one years since VE Day, we give thanks to the men and women of our armed forces, who triumphed over tyranny to secure victory and safety for our country.

The courage and selflessness displayed by our World War II veterans is interwoven into our national fabric. We will never forget the immense sacrifices that were made by so many and we will continue to protect the peace that they fought for.

Their bravery lives in the stories that have been passed down through generations, and in those who serve our armed forces tirelessly today to keep our nation secure.

I thank them for their dedication and service.