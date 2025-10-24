PM statement on the launch of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal

Every poppy worn across our country honours the courage and sacrifice of our Armed Forces community, both past and present.

The Poppy Appeal reminds us of the values we cherish as a nation, and it is a chance to honour those whose everyday actions embody those principles.

I’m proud to support the Royal British Legion’s vital work in rebuilding lives and ensuring that no veteran faces hardship alone. During this period of Remembrance, the country comes together to reflect and remember those who have served us.

Additional information:

Prime Minister Keir Stamer donates to Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal

Following the launch of the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal yesterday, Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed collectors and veterans to Downing Street and made his donation in support of the Armed Forces community, continuing a tradition dating back to 1921.

The Prime Minister received his poppy on the steps of Number 10 and met collectors fundraising in their local communities, as well as veterans who have received support from the Appeal, which this year highlights how the RBL helps to rebuild lives.

Gemma Barnes, 41, Oxford

Gemma served as a Physiotherapy Officer in the Army Reserve and the Royal Air Force, overseeing the rehabilitation of injured military personnel. She loved her job but two serious leg injuries in the space of 18 months brought a premature end to her military career. Gemma was selected by the Royal British Legion to represent Team UK as a Vice Captain in the 2025 Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler, where she competed in adaptive events such as Skeleton, Wheelchair Basketball and Snowboarding.

Rudi Champagnie, 69, London

Rudi served with the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers for 8 years, completing postings in Germany, Canada and six tours of Northern Ireland during the Troubles, which took a toll on his mental health. After being referred to the Royal British Legion for financial support, the charity also helped him get a PTSD diagnosis and treatment. Grateful for the help he received, Rudi has spent the past 23 years volunteering as a Poppy Appeal collector. He said, “if the angel at the RBL hadn’t come to see me, I don’t think I would be here today. I don’t have money to give, but I have time.”

Rudi has raised over £750,000 for the Royal British Legion.

Grant Scott, 51, London

Grant Scott served for 5 years in the Army where he served in Cyprus and Afghanistan. While serving he suffered an injury unloading missiles from a helicopter, resulting in him suffering with osteo-arthritis and using a wheelchair. RBL supported Grant’s compensation claim after leaving the Army, and with fitting carpets and white goods, a Poppy Break, refurbishing his wet room, and support with a specialist wheelchair bike. Grant has been the Poppy Appeal Organiser for Penge for two years and regularly takes part in fundraising challenges such as the Poppy Ride with his bicycle adapted for him by the RBL.

Jill Merrett, 54, London

Jill is the Poppy Appeal organiser for Rotherhithe and Bermondsey. Her father served in the Royal Signals and her great-grandfather sadly died from injuries sustained in the Battle of the Somme. For Jill, being part of the Poppy Appeal offers a way to say thank you to our Armed Forces. She adds, “being a collector opens so many possibilities, you get to connect with so many people and the stories you hear from veterans are so interesting. The Poppy means a great deal to me; it reminds me what our Armed Forces do for us on a daily basis, and I know that in turn the Royal British legion is always here for them and their families.”

The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal

The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal takes place from Thursday 23 October until Armistice Day on Tuesday 11 November. Founded in 1921, the Appeal - which last year raised £51.4 million - aims to raise vital funds so RBL can continue its work supporting serving personnel, veterans and their families throughout their lives with whatever they need, whenever it’s needed.