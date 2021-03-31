PM statement on The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities: 31 March 2021
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's statement on the report of the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities.
The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities have now published their report: The report of the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities
The Prime Minister has issued the following statement:
The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities was launched to conduct a detailed, data-led examination of inequality across the entire population, and to set out a positive agenda for change. I want to thank Dr Tony Sewell and each of the commissioners for generously giving their time to lead this important piece of work. It is now right that the Government considers their recommendations in detail, and assesses the implications for future government policy. The entirety of government remains fully committed to building a fairer Britain and taking the action needed to address disparities wherever they exist.