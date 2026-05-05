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Press release

PM statement on strikes targeting UAE: 4 May 2026

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's statement on strikes targeting UAE.

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer KCB KC MP
Published
5 May 2026

The UK condemns the drone and missile strikes targeting the United Arab Emirates. 

As I set out during my visit to the region last month, stability in the Gulf directly affects the UK.

We stand in solidarity with the UAE and will continue to support the defence of our partners in the Gulf. 

This escalation must cease. Iran needs to engage meaningfully in negotiations to ensure the ceasefire in the Middle East endures, and a long-term diplomatic solution is achieved.

Updates to this page

Published 5 May 2026