PM statement on strikes targeting UAE: 4 May 2026
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's statement on strikes targeting UAE.
The UK condemns the drone and missile strikes targeting the United Arab Emirates.
As I set out during my visit to the region last month, stability in the Gulf directly affects the UK.
We stand in solidarity with the UAE and will continue to support the defence of our partners in the Gulf.
This escalation must cease. Iran needs to engage meaningfully in negotiations to ensure the ceasefire in the Middle East endures, and a long-term diplomatic solution is achieved.