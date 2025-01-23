PM statement on Southport sentencing: 23 January 2025

The thoughts of the entire nation are with the families and everyone affected by the unimaginable horrors that unfolded in Southport. No words will ever be able to capture the depth of their pain.

I want to say directly to the survivors, families and community of Southport – you are not alone. We stand with you in your grief.

What happened in Southport was an atrocity and as the judge has stated, this vile offender will likely never be released.

After one of the most harrowing moments in our country’s history we owe it to these innocent young girls and all those affected to deliver the change that they deserve.