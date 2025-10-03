PM statement on appointment of the Archbishop of Canterbury: 3 October 2025
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's statement on the appointment of the Archbishop of Canterbury.
I welcome the appointment of The Right Reverend and Right Honourable Dame Sarah Mullally D.B.E as the new Archbishop of Canterbury and the first woman to hold the role.
The Church of England is of profound importance to this country. Its churches, cathedrals, schools, and charities are part of the fabric of our communities.
The Archbishop of Canterbury will play a key role in our national life. I wish her every success and look forward to working together.