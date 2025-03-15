PM statement at press conference on the Coalition of the Willing: 15 March 2025

Good afternoon.

This morning I convened the largest, strongest group of countries yet behind a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Now a huge amount has happened since I brought leaders together at Lancaster House here in London, just two weeks ago.

President Zelenskyy has shown once again, and beyond any doubt, that Ukraine is the party of peace.

Volodymyr has committed to a 30-day unconditional ceasefire.

But Putin is trying to delay – saying there must be a painstaking study before a ceasefire can take place.

Well, the world needs action. Not a study, not empty words and conditions.

So my message is very clear.

Sooner or later, Putin will have to come to the table.

So, this is the moment, let the guns fall silent, let the barbaric attacks on Ukraine, once and for all, stop and agree to a ceasefire now.

And let’s be clear why this is so important – Russia’s appetite for conflict and chaos undermines our security back here at home.

It drives up the cost of living. It drives up energy costs.

So this matters deeply to the United Kingdom.

That is why now is the time to engage in discussions on a mechanism to manage and monitor a full ceasefire and agree to serious negotiations towards not just a pause but a lasting peace, backed by strong security arrangements through our Coalition of the Willing.

And we won’t sit back and wait for Putin to act.

Instead we will keep pushing forward.

So the group I convened today is more important than ever.

It brings together partners from across Europe as well as Canada, Australia and New Zealand, with backing from others too – including Japan.

We agreed we will keep increasing the pressure on Russia, keep the military aid flowing to Ukraine and keep tightening the restrictions on Russia’s economy to weaken Putin’s war machine and bring him to the table.

And we agreed to accelerate our practical work to support a potential deal.

So we will now move into an operational phase.

Our militaries will meet on Thursday this week here in the UK to put strong and robust plans in place to swing in behind a peace deal and guarantee Ukraine’s future security.

President Trump has offered Putin the way forward to a lasting peace.

Now we must make this a reality.

So this is the moment to keep driving towards the outcome we want to see, to end the killing.

A just and lasting peace in Ukraine and lasting security for all of us.

Thank you.