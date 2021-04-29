PM: Our laws will make UK "stronger, fairer, safer and greener"

Parliamentary session closes having accelerated Government’s levelling up agenda

44 bills passed since December 2019, including framework for UK’s future outside the EU and guaranteed record NHS funding

State Opening of Parliament will take place on Tuesday 11 May

Laws to protect our NHS, drive jobs and investment, and regain control over our trade and borders have been delivered by Government in a period which saw the UK become an independent nation outside the EU and face a global pandemic.

While taking action to save lives and livelihoods, the Government has continued to deliver laws to unite and level up the country.

This Government’s record funding commitment for NHS frontline services was put into law, guaranteeing the biggest cash boost in history for the years ahead, while legislation also secured faster and safer access to patients for innovative medicines.

Following the UK’s departure from the EU and the end of the transition period, the Government has also delivered laws so that the UK can take advantage of the opportunities ahead as an independent sovereign nation.

Legislation passed in this session has established the legal framework to help us to strike new trade deals around the world, free British farmers from the unfair, bureaucratic Common Agricultural Policy, regain control over our borders and decide who fishes in our waters and under what terms.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

This Parliament has been witness to an extraordinary chapter in the UK’s history, spanning the new freedoms we’ve gained as a sovereign nation outside the EU to the impacts of a global pandemic. The changes we’ve delivered have allowed us to take rapid action to protect our country from coronavirus and will make our country stronger, fairer, safer and greener. But there is much more to do - and I will remain laser-focused on delivering the people’s priorities as we work to unite, level up and increase opportunity all across the UK.

Tougher sentences for the most serious crimes and landmark legislation to tackle the devastating impact of domestic abuse were also approved, helping to protect the public, cut crime and make sure that the UK builds back safer from the pandemic.

Hundreds of powers were returned to the devolved administrations after the end of the transition period, coming alongside legislation to drive prosperity in all parts of the UK through measures to fund projects, improve vital infrastructure and drive shared economic growth.

In the face of an unprecedented global pandemic, the Government has delivered laws to ensure that the right measures were in place to protect the health and safety of the nation and support lives and livelihoods.

This included protecting jobs through billions of financial support, providing affordable loans, business rates relief and increasing flexibilities in planning to help businesses provide for social distancing, as well as making sure that the NHS was able to provide care for all those in need.

44 Government Bills were passed during the session. Over 1,400 pieces of secondary legislation were also approved by Parliament, as well as a number of Private Members’ Bills.

The State Opening of Parliament will take place on Tuesday 11 May, where Her Majesty’s Most Gracious Speech will set out the Government’s agenda for the next parliamentary session and new plans to build back better.