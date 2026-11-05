PM meetings with world leaders at CHOGM

The Prime Minister met a series of world leaders during the retreat at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua yesterday.

That included meeting the Indian Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The Prime Minister underscored his commitment to the close friendship between the UK and India, and both reiterated their desire to end the bloodshed in Ukraine.

He also met the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navin Ramgoolam. During the discussion, the Prime Minister underlined his commitment to working with Mauritius and the United States on a way forward that secured the operation of the Diego Garcia base and protected national security for all three countries. They agreed to work on a shared plan to make further progress by the end of the year.

Ahead of the retreat the Prime Minister spoke to the President of the World Bank Ajay Banga.

They discussed the Prime Minister’s reset on debt and his focus on ensuring accessible, sustainable finance for small and developing nations through both the Commonwealth and the UK’s Presidency of G20.

The Prime Minister returned to the United Kingdom this morning.