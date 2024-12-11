PM meeting with UNRWA Commissioner: 11 December 2024

The Prime Minister met UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini today.

The Prime Minister began by expressing his deep condolences for the many UNRWA staff who have been killed in conflict and they both agreed that more must be done to protect aid workers in Gaza.

The Commissioner thanked the Prime Minister for the UK’s resolute support for UNRWA, and they both underscored the importance of upholding International Humanitarian Law.

On funding, the Prime Minister committed to an additional £13 million to UNRWA to support vital services for Palestinian refugees in the OPTs and the region.

The two reiterated the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hostages and an increase of humanitarian aid.

They agreed to continue to work together with international partners to strive for peace in the Middle East.