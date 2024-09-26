PM meeting with United Nations Secretary General António Guterres: 26 September 2024

The Prime Minister met the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres at UNGA this morning.

They discussed some of the most pressing global issues including Ukraine, Gaza, Lebanon and Sudan.

The Prime Minister underlined his commitment to working with the United Nations to tackle global challenges, including climate change and development.

The UN Secretary General thanked the UK for continuing to play a central role in the work of the UN.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to the principles of the UN Charter, human rights and international humanitarian law.

The two agreed to work together to implement the Pact for the Future.