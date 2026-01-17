PM meeting with United Nations Secretary General António Guterres: 16 January 2026

The Prime Minister met António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General in Downing Street.

Congratulating the Secretary-General on the 80th anniversary of the first UN General Assembly, held in London, the Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s enduring support for the UN and the international rules-based system. He emphasised its pivotal role in tackling global problems which shape lives in the UK and all over the world.

The leaders discussed the UN’s ambitious reform agenda, which the Prime Minister agreed was vital for the UN to meet modern challenges in a volatile world. The Prime Minister welcomed progress so far and said the UK would continue to support the UN in driving that work forward.

Discussing a range of important global issues, the Prime Minister underlined the UK’s commitment to the UN’s core principles, thanked the Secretary-General for his leadership, and they looked forward to speaking again.