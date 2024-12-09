PM meeting with the President of the United Arab Emirates: 9 December 2024

The Prime Minister met His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, in Abu Dhabi this morning.

The Prime Minister thanked His Highness for inviting him to the United Arab Emirates and emphasised the long-standing and wide-ranging partnership between the two countries.

The Prime Minister and His Highness shared their perspectives on the evolving situation in Syria. The Prime Minister welcomed His Highness’s reflections on how to achieve stability in the wider region against the broader geopolitical backdrop.

Turning to the bilateral relationship, they agreed on the untapped potential in areas such as artificial intelligence, and a joint desire to build on existing cooperation in defence and security.

They also discussed a shared ambition for greater investment and trade, building on the close personal ties between the British and Emirati people.

The Prime Minister thanked His Highness for his hospitality, and said he hoped to be able to reciprocate during a visit to the UK in the future.