PM meeting with Svetlana Tikhanovskaya: 3 August 2021

The Prime Minister welcomed the leader of the Belarusian opposition, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, to Downing Street today.

He condemned the Lukashenko regime’s severe human rights violations and persecution of pro-democracy figures, including both Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and her husband.

The Prime Minister outlined the steps the UK has taken to hold the regime to account, including placing sanctions on Lukashenko himself. He stressed the UK’s commitment to the Belarusian people, in particular through tripling our financial support to Belarusian civil society this year.

The Prime Minister and Mrs Tikhanovskaya agreed that the British and Belarusian people share fundamental values such as a belief in democracy, human rights and rule of law. The Prime Minister said the UK stands in solidarity with the people of Belarus and will continue to take action to support them.