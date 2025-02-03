PM meeting with Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte: 3 February 2025

The Prime Minister met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Brussels this afternoon.

The leaders had a constructive discussion about the scale of the defence and security challenge facing Europe as a result of Putin’s relentless campaign of destruction and sabotage.

The Prime Minister restated his unwavering commitment to NATO as the cornerstone of our security.

The NATO Secretary General commended the UK’s ongoing contribution to Ukraine’s fight, and both agreed that all allies need to step up and shoulder more of the burden to keep the pressure on Putin.

The Prime Minister updated the NATO Secretary General on his recent visit to Ukraine, commending the ongoing bravery of the soldiers risking their lives to defend their sovereignty.

Ahead of his attendance at the Informal European Council meeting this evening, the Prime Minister updated on his desire to see a stronger UK-EU security partnership to tackle these threats, which will increase co-operation and bolster NATO further.

The two leaders agreed to stay in close contact.