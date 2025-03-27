PM meeting with Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte: 27 March 2025

The Prime Minister met NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Paris this morning, ahead of the Coalition of the Willing meeting.

They discussed their enduring support for Ukraine, agreeing that Europe must do everything possible to keep them in the fight and keep up the pressure on Putin.

Both acknowledged the vital role of the United States in forging a path towards a ceasefire agreement, and reiterated that Europe stands ready to support a durable and lasting peace when it comes.

The Prime Minister restated his unwavering commitment to NATO as the cornerstone of our security.