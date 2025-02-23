PM meeting with Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte: 23 February 2025

The Prime Minister spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte this evening.

Ahead of the three-year anniversary of Russia’s barbaric full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Prime Minister began by underscoring that Ukraine must be in the strongest position possible.

The leaders agreed that there could be no negotiations about Ukraine, without Ukraine. They agreed it was important for Europe to step up in order to ensure European security.

The Prime Minister said he would continue to have these vital discussions with international partners, including during his visit to Washington D.C.

They agreed to speak soon.