PM meeting with Secretary-General of NATO Mark Rutte: 10 October

The Prime Minister hosted Mark Rutte, the new Secretary General of NATO, at Downing Street this morning.

The Prime Minister thanked Secretary General Rutte for travelling to the United Kingdom so early on in his tenure.

Both leaders discussed the importance of a strong and united NATO in the face of ongoing Russian aggression. The Prime Minister set out the UK’s steadfast contribution to Allied forces, including through the UK’s nuclear deterrent, and said he said he looked forward to working closely with the NATO Secretary General in the coming months and years.

Turning to broader conflicts, the leaders agreed that the security of the Indo-Pacific and Euro Atlantic regions was indivisible, and that strong relationships between NATO and its Indo-Pacific partners were vital to global stability.

The leaders also discussed the situation in the Middle East and the importance of de-escalation and a ceasefire.

They agreed to stay in close touch.