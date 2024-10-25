PM meeting with Prime Minister Wong of Singapore: 26 October 2024

The Prime Minister met the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong, at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting today.

The leaders began by reflecting on the success of the summit and the focus of the Commonwealth going forward.

There is a real opportunity to drive growth and boost trade through the organisation, the leaders added.

The Prime Minister updated Prime Minister Wong on the UK Carrier Strike Group’s programme next year, adding that he was delighted it would visit Singapore.

The two countries played a vital role in regional security, and the visit would further strengthen that, Prime Minister Starmer said.

Reflecting on the strong partnership between the UK and Singapore, the Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Wong for his support for the UK joining CPTPP and the ASEAN grouping, and agreed both countries could further accelerate work on AI, technology and sustainability.

The leaders also discussed the importance of delivering for hardworking people, including by tackling issues such as the cost of living.

The Prime Minister looked forward to speaking again soon.