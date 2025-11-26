PM meeting with Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae of Japan: 22 November 2025

The Prime Minister met the newly elected Prime Minister of Japan, Takaichi Sanae, today (22 November 2025).

The Prime Minister began by welcoming Prime Minister Sanae to the G20 grouping and thanked her for her strong signal of support for Ukraine through her attendance at the Coalition of the Willing call just days after being elected.

The friendship between the UK and Japan had gone from strength to strength in recent years, and the leaders agreed on the importance of going further and faster to drive growth and deliver for working people in both countries.

Discussing security, the Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s commitment to upholding a free and open Indo-Pacific and welcomed the ongoing working between the UK and Japan on our joint Global Combat Air Programme.

The leaders also discussed how they could deepen cooperation on intelligence and cyber capability between the UK and Japan.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.