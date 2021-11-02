PM meeting with Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina: 2 November 2021

The Prime Minister met with Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh in Glasgow today.

They welcomed the longstanding friendship between the UK and Bangladesh and cooperation between our two countries across climate, trade and security.

The Prime Minister committed to work with Sheikh Hasina on scaling up financial and technical support for clean green technology. He also hoped to see new pledges from Bangladesh on reaching net zero by 2050 and transitioning away from coal power.

The leaders discussed working together to boost trade and investment between our two countries, ahead of the 50th anniversary of UK-Bangladesh relations next year.