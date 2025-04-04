Press release

PM meeting with Prime Minister Mottley of Barbados: 4 April 2025

The Prime Minister welcomed Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados to Downing Street this morning. 

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer KCB KC MP
Published
4 April 2025

The Prime Minister welcomed Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados to Downing Street this morning. 

The leaders reflected on the strength of the relationship between the UK and Barbados, and the shared challenges faced by the two countries, including growth, climate change and global instability. 

The Prime Minister also thanked Prime Minister Mottley for the action taken by Barbados against the Russian shadow fleet.

Updates to this page

Published 4 April 2025