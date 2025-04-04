PM meeting with Prime Minister Mottley of Barbados: 4 April 2025
The Prime Minister welcomed Prime Minister Mia Mottley of Barbados to Downing Street this morning.
The leaders reflected on the strength of the relationship between the UK and Barbados, and the shared challenges faced by the two countries, including growth, climate change and global instability.
The Prime Minister also thanked Prime Minister Mottley for the action taken by Barbados against the Russian shadow fleet.