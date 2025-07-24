PM meeting with Prime Minister Modi of India: 24 July 2025

The Prime Minister welcomed the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, to Chequers today.

The leaders celebrated the landmark UK-India Free Trade Agreement, which was signed today and will see growth in every part of the country – delivering on the government’s Plan for Change.

The deal will see tariffs lowered so businesses can expand more easily in one of the fastest growing economies in the world. The Prime Minister highlighted that UK consumers will benefit from lower prices and greater choice too.

The Prime Minister also welcomed nearly £6 billion in new investment and export wins, which will create 2,200 jobs across the UK.

The leaders also discussed the importance of the UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which will see closer collaboration on trade, defence, security, technology and education – underscored by the close and historic relationship between the two countries.

The leaders also discussed the Air India plane crash last month, and said their sympathies are with all the families and loved ones of the victims. The Prime Minister said the UK will continue to support all those affected by the tragedy.

They looked forward to seeing one another soon.