PM meeting with Prime Minister Modi of India: 18 November 2024

The Prime Minister met the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in Brazil yesterday.

Both leaders agreed to take forward an ambitious UK-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to take the relationship to new heights in trade and investment, security and defence, technology, climate, health and education. As part of this they agreed to relaunch UK-India trade talks early next year.

They also welcomed the recent launch of the Technology Security Initiative, and discussed the opportunities for further cooperation on defence and security.

Finally both leaders agreed on the strength of cultural ties between the two countries, providing a strong foundation for further ongoing cooperation.