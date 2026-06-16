PM meeting with Prime Minister Modi of India: 16 June 2026

The Prime Minister met the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, at the G7 this afternoon.

The leaders began by reflecting on the peace deal struck between the United States and Iran on Sunday, and paid tribute to President Trump’s efforts, and all partners involved, to secure a way forward.

It was vital the Strait of Hormuz was now opened with no tolls and full freedom of navigation for global shipping, they agreed.

The leaders then discussed the success of their respective visits to India and the UK and underlined the strength of the friendship between both countries.

That relationship was delivering growth, opportunity and jobs in both countries, the leaders agreed.

UK businesses were keen to invest and collaborate with Indian partners across a whole range of sectors, including defence and AI, the Prime Minister added.

The leaders agreed to stay in close touch.