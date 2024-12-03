PM meeting with Prime Minister Mitsotakis of Greece: 3 December 2024

The Prime Minister welcomed the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Downing Street this morning.

He began by underlining the importance of the UK-Greece relationship and reiterated his ambition for closer working with partners across Europe.

The leaders agreed that there are strong opportunities to deliver growth for both countries across trade, investment, education and defence and they looked forward to strengthening this collaboration.

On illegal migration, the Prime Ministers agreed to double-down on the joint action between the UK and Greece to tackle this shared challenge.

Turning to global conflicts, they both underlined their unwavering support for Ukraine and reiterated the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza to enable regional stability in the Middle East.

The Prime Minister welcomed Greece’s Presidency at the UN Security Council next year as an opportunity to continue these important discussions.

They agreed to stay in touch.