PM meeting with Prime Minister Mickoski of North Macedonia: 16 May 2025

The Prime Minister met Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski of North Macedonia at the European Political Community summit today.

The Prime Minister began by welcoming the new strategic partnership between the two countries, further strengthening the relationship between the UK and North Macedonia.

The partnership would underline the growing friendship between the two countries and signalled an intent to work more closely on shared challenges, including economic growth, trade, defence and security, the Prime Minister added.

The leaders also discussed North Macedonia’s recent agreement to join the Joint Migration Taskforce, further boosting regional cooperation to prevent irregular migrants transiting the Balkans and disrupting the criminal gangs that facilitate them.

Looking ahead to the Western Balkans summit in October, the leaders welcomed the strengthening of the friendships between the UK and the region.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.