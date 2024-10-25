PM meeting with Prime Minister Mataʻafa of Samoa: 25 October 2024

The Prime Minister met Prime Minister Afioga Fiamē Naomi Mataʻafa this morning, as part of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.

The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Fiamē for hosting such a successful summit and for the generosity and kindness of the Samoan people.

The summit had offered a chance for leaders to reflect on the importance of the Commonwealth family and how the group could go further to support all members in the face of shared challenges, such as climate change, he added.

The leaders also discussed the importance of leveraging international finance to support Small Island Developing States, especially in the Pacific.

The leaders agreed to stay in touch.