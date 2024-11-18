PM meeting with Prime Minister Ishiba of Japan: 18 November 2024

The Prime Minister met the Prime Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba at the G20 Summit in Brazil today.

The two leaders were pleased to meet in person for the first time and agreed they both shared high ambition for the UK-Japan relationship across a wide range of areas – including trade and investment, climate and security.

They agreed to launch today a new Japan-UK Foreign and Trade Ministers’ meeting, known as the Economic 2+2. This will further advance the UK and Japan’s bilateral cooperation on international trade, economy, and geopolitical issues that are vital to growth and prosperity in both of our countries.

Moving on, they agreed the security of the Euro-Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific is indivisible at a time of increased global volatility. The Prime Minister then reiterated his commitment to the partnership between the UK, Italy and Japan on the Global Combat Air Programme, which will be crucial for keeping our people safe and secure for generations to come.

Both agreed that now was the time to double down on support for Ukraine, noting Putin’s increasing desperation highlighted in recent weeks by his decision to deploy North Korean troops in his illegal invasion.

They looked forward to deepening their partnership further and speaking again soon.