PM meeting with Prime Minister Fiala of the Czech Republic: 14 July 2025

The Prime Minister welcomed the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, to Downing Street this afternoon.

The leaders began by reflecting on the close relationship between the two countries, including across defence, trade and energy security.

Both agreed that there were plenty of opportunities to be even more ambitious, which was emphasised by the signing of a civil nuclear memorandum of understanding today.

The agreement would allow both countries to harness the potential of nuclear power and the related technology to drive prosperity, energy security and highly skilled jobs, the leaders agreed.

The Prime Minister also thanked Prime Minister Fiala for the Czech Republic’s strong support for Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression, and the leaders reflected on the strength of solidarity for Ukraine through the Coalition of the Willing.

Both looked forward to speaking again soon.