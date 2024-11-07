PM meeting with Prime Minister Fiala of Czechia: 7 November 2024

The Prime Minister met the Prime Minister of Czechia Petr Fiala at the European Political Community meeting in Budapest today.

They welcomed the recent investment into Rolls Royce SMR, which will boost their shared civil nuclear power ambition, as well as supporting British industry.

The Prime Minister said that foreign direct investment such as this is critical to delivering on his number one priority for government - economic growth.

The two leaders agreed to deepen their collaboration on trade and investment.

They moved on to discuss Putin’s ongoing aggression in Ukraine and the importance of European countries working together to tackle malign Russian influence.