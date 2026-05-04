PM meeting with Prime Minister Babiš of Czechia: 4 May 2026

The Prime Minister met the Prime Minister of Czechia Andrej Babiš today.

The leaders began by reflecting on the UK’s ambitions for a closer relationship with the European Union to deliver security and prosperity for both sides.

In the current context, a stronger, more united Europe was key, the Prime Minister added.

The leaders also discussed the need to continue close collaboration on illegal migration.

Turning to wider geopolitical issues, the leaders reiterated the need to secure a just and lasting peace to end the war in Ukraine. The Prime Minister also thanked Prime Minister Babiš for Czechia’s ongoing supply of ammunition to Ukraine.

On the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of ensuring the normalisation of shipping in the region to ensure the free flow of trade.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.