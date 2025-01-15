PM meeting with Prime Minister Anwar of Malaysia: 15 January 2025

The Prime Minister welcomed Prime Minister Anwar of Malaysia to Downing Street this afternoon.

The Prime Minister began by saying he was delighted to have the opportunity to host Prime Minister Anwar at No10, and the leaders agreed that now was an opportune moment to strengthen the relationship between the UK and Malaysia.

They discussed closer cooperation and to upgrade the relationship to a strategic partnership across trade and investment, education, clean energy and defence.

Both agreed on their shared ambition for economic growth, and the Prime Minister reiterated that the UK is a great place to do business. He welcomed the £4 billion investment by YTL businesses announced today by Prime Minister Anwar which will deliver for people in Bristol, creating 30,000 jobs and building new homes on brownfield sites.

They underscored their shared commitment to net zero ambitions and noted that clean energy will support future growth in both our countries.

As a dialogue partner to ASEAN, the Prime Minister welcomed Malaysia’s 2025 ASEAN Chairmanship. Both leaders underlined their joint commitment to build a strong UK-ASEAN Partnership, underpinned by respect for ASEAN‘s role in maintaining a prosperous, peaceful Indo-Pacific.

They looked forward to seeing one another soon.