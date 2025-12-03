PM meeting with President Steinmeier of Germany: 3 December 2025

The Prime Minister hosted President Steinmeier of Germany for a bilateral in Downing Street this afternoon.

The Prime Minister welcomed President Steinmeier on the first State Visit from a German President to the United Kingdom in 27 years. He reflected on the progress made since the Kensington Treaty was signed earlier this year which would enable even stronger security, defence and economic cooperation between the UK and Germany.

The leaders agreed on the importance of continuing to work together to deliver a just and lasting peace for Ukraine.

They discussed the urgent need to tackle irregular migration, and the progress of new legislation to make facilitating illegal migration from Germany to the UK a crime. The Prime Minister outlined how, once approved by Germany’s parliament, this will bolster efforts to prosecute those involved in smuggling and support the dismantling of the criminal networks driving unacceptable and unlawful journeys through Europe.

The leaders committed to keep building on their economic relationship, which is already one of the biggest and most successful in Europe, before joining British and German business leaders at a roundtable event.