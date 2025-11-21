PM meeting with President Ramaphosa of South Africa: 21 November 2025

The Prime Minister met South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, in Johannesburg today.

The Prime Minister began by thanking President Ramaphosa for the warm welcome to South Africa, and congratulating him on Africa’s first G20.

He said the summit represented a really important moment and thanked the President for his leadership.

Turning to the bilateral relationship, the Prime Minister welcomed the strong partnership between the UK and South Africa to boost growth in both countries and increase trade between them.

That included work on trains and parts built in Derby and being used in South Africa, he added.

This was a tangible example of the strength of the relationship between the two countries, the Prime Minister said.

Turning to Ukraine, the Prime Minister reiterated the importance of securing a just and lasting peace.

On Sudan, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of securing a humanitarian truce, and the leaders agreed on the importance of international unity to push for a lasting ceasefire.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again at the summit tomorrow.