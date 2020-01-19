PM meeting with President Putin: 19 January 2020

The Prime Minister met President Putin in the margins of the Berlin Conference on Libya.

He was clear there had been no change in the UK’s position on Salisbury, which was a reckless use of chemical weapons and a brazen attempt to murder innocent people on UK soil. He said that such an attack must not be repeated.

The Prime Minister said that they both had a responsibility to address issues of international security including Libya, Syria, Iraq and Iran.

The Prime Minister said there will be no normalisation of our bilateral relationship until Russia ends the destabilising activity that threatens the UK and our allies and undermines the safety of our citizens and our collective security.