PM meeting with President of Uganda: 20 January 2020
Prime Minister Boris Johnson met President Museveni of Uganda during the UK-Africa Investment Summit.
The Prime Minister spoke of the UK’s commitment and investment in Uganda and his desire to see the two countries’ trade relationship go up a gear.
The leaders discussed climate change, Uganda’s forthcoming hosting of the Africa Climate Week and the need to push for global climate action ahead of COP26.