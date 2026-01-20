PM meeting with President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto: 20 January 2026

The Prime Minister hosted the President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto at Downing Street today.

The leaders welcomed the strong progress on the Strategic Partnership between the UK and Indonesia, which they had committed to pursuing in 2024 and formally agreed today.

It was a clear example of how the UK and Indonesia’s relationship continued to go from strength to strength, and deliver for people in both countries, the Prime Minister said.

The £4 billion Maritime Partnership Programme agreed between the UK and Indonesia in November underlined that, supporting thousands of jobs in Rosyth, Bristol and Devonport, and across Indonesia, while also boosting regional and food security, the leaders agreed.

Both leaders also welcomed the strong education links being formed between the two countries.

Turning to international affairs, the leaders discussed the situation in Gaza and their strong continued support for a two state solution.

They looked forward to speaking again soon.