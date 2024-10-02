PM meeting with President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola: 2 October 2024
The Prime Minister met President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola in Brussels today.
The Prime Minister met President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola in Brussels today.
The Prime Minister set out his ambition to improve the UK’s relationship with the EU and ensure closer co-operation on shared opportunities and wider challenges, which was welcomed by President Metsola.
In that vein, they discussed the dangerous escalation in the Middle East, and agreed that all-out war was in no-one’s interest and must be avoided at all costs.
The Prime Minister welcomed President Metsola’s ongoing support for Ukraine, which both leaders agreed should remain ironclad in the face of Russia’s ongoing aggression.