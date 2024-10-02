PM meeting with President of the European Council Charles Michel: 2 October 2024
The Prime Minister met President of the European Council Charles Michel in Brussels today.
They discussed the Prime Minister’s commitment to improving the UK’s relationship with the EU and its individual Member States, noting his recent visits to France, Germany, Italy and Ireland.
They agreed a strengthened relationship was of vital importance and welcomed the focus placed on growth, energy, security and stability – which will bring benefits to the UK and the EU.