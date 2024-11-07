PM meeting with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen: 7 November 2024
The Prime Minister met the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the European Political Community meeting in Budapest today.
They discussed the ongoing strength of the partnership between the UK and the EU, and the need to work together to tackle the challenges facing Europe.
They agreed to keep in touch in the coming months.