PM meeting with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen: 24 April 2025

The Prime Minister met the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Downing Street today.

They had a long and productive discussion focused on a range of issues including Ukraine, energy security, the global economy, and defence.

Both condemned the deadly Russian strike on Kyiv overnight and reiterated that they will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Discussing the ongoing negotiations to strengthen the UK-EU partnership, they both agreed that good progress had been made. They asked their teams to continue their important work in the coming weeks, with the aim of delivering as ambitious a package as possible at the first UK-EU summit next month.

The Prime Minister was clear that he will seize any opportunity to improve the lives of working people in the United Kingdom, drive growth and keep people safe – and he believes a strengthened partnership between the UK and the EU will achieve this.

They agreed to keep in close contact in the coming weeks.