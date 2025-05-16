Press release

PM meeting with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen: 16 May 2025

The Prime Minister met the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen today.

Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer KCB KC MP
16 May 2025

The Prime Minister began by reflecting on the success of the European Political Community summit in Tirana.

The leaders welcomed the close cooperation between the UK and member states ahead of the UK-EU Summit on Monday.

A closer relationship with Europe – across defence and security, tackling irregular migration, trade and economic growth – would benefit working people on all sides, the Prime Minister said.

The leaders looked forward to seeing each other on Monday.

