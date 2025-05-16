PM meeting with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen: 16 May 2025
The Prime Minister met the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen today.
The Prime Minister began by reflecting on the success of the European Political Community summit in Tirana.
The leaders welcomed the close cooperation between the UK and member states ahead of the UK-EU Summit on Monday.
A closer relationship with Europe – across defence and security, tackling irregular migration, trade and economic growth – would benefit working people on all sides, the Prime Minister said.
The leaders looked forward to seeing each other on Monday.