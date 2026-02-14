PM meeting with President of the European Commission: 14 February 2026

The Prime Minister met the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Munich today.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continue work that will bolster our collective defences in the face of growing threats to European security.

They agreed that Europe needs to step up and work towards becoming a more European NATO, while protecting our strong transatlantic ties.

The Prime Minister shared his high ambition for the future UK-EU partnership. He set out his desire for further integration across the economy, defence and technology - in the interests of greater security, stronger growth and higher living standards for the British people. There is no question where the national interest lies and I will always fight for what’s best for the United Kingdom, he added.

They committed to take forward further work ahead of the next UK-EU summit. They also agreed to double down on the existing negotiations to agree a food and drink deal which could lower prices, an emissions trading scheme which could lower bills, and a youth experience scheme to give our young people more opportunities to work and travel abroad.