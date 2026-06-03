PM meeting with President Mahama of Ghana: 2 June 2026

The Prime Minister met President Mahama of Ghana in Downing Street.

The Prime Minister welcomed the signing of the UK-Ghana Growth Partnership in London on Monday, which represents exciting new opportunities for mutual economic growth and forworkers and businesses in both countries.

The leaders discussed the UK and Ghana’s strong migration partnership, and the Prime Minister said he was keen to build on that further.

On global security and economic stability, the Prime Minister set out how the UK urgently wants to see a swift and lasting resolution to the conflict in the Middle East, and that it was vital to ensure a permanent reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s stance that human rights apply equally to all people, including those who are LGBT+.

They looked forward to meeting again soon.