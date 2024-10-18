PM meeting with President Macron of France, Chancellor Scholz of Germany and President Biden of the United States: 18 October 2024

The Prime Minister met President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, and President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. of the United States today in Berlin, Germany.

The leaders condemned Russia’s continued war of aggression against Ukraine, discussed their plans to provide Ukraine with additional security, economic, and humanitarian assistance, including leveraging the extraordinary revenues of immobilized Russian sovereign assets - as decided at the G7 Summit, discussed President Zelenskyy’s Victory Plan, and reiterated their resolve to continue supporting Ukraine in its efforts to secure a just and lasting peace, based on international law, including the United Nations Charter, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The leaders also discussed events in the Middle East, in particular the implications of the death of Yahya Sinwar, who bears responsibility for the bloodshed of the October 7th terrorist attack, for the immediate necessity to bring the hostages home to their families, for ending the war in Gaza, and ensure humanitarian aid reaches civilians.

The leaders also reiterated their condemnation of Iran’s escalatory attack on Israel and coordinated on efforts to hold Iran accountable and prevent further escalation. They discussed the situation in Lebanon and agreed on the need to work towards full implementation of UNSCR 1701 and a diplomatic resolution that allows civilians on both sides of the Blue Line to return safely home.