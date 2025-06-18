PM meeting with President Lee Jae Myung of the Republic of Korea: 17 June 2025

The Prime Minister met President Lee Jae Myung of the Republic of Korea at the G7 Summit this afternoon and congratulated him on his recent election victory.

Both leaders agreed to aim to complete the upgrade the existing Free Trade Agreement between the two countries as soon as possible.

They also agreed on the need to cooperate on addressing the climate crisis and reducing carbon emissions.

Finally, the leaders discussed support for Ukraine and the challenges posed by Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.