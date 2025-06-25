PM meeting with President Erdoğan of Türkiye: 25 June 2025

The Prime Minister spoke with the President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in The Hague earlier this afternoon.

The leaders began by discussing the perilous situation in the Middle East. The leaders welcomed the ceasefire between Israel and Iran and agreed that negotiations must lead to the next vital step forward.

Discussing the conflict in Gaza, the leaders agreed that there needed to be an urgent acceleration of aid and an end to the intolerable situation.

Turning to the situation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister thanked President Erdoğan for his support to the Coalition of the Willing planning and thanked him for Türkiye’s role in peace talks.

The leaders also welcomed the strengthening military cooperation between the two countries, and agreed on the importance of making progress in free trade agreement talks.