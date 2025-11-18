PM meeting with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt: 18 November 2025
The Prime Minister spoke to the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi today.
They strongly welcomed the vote of the UN Security Council last night, which endorsed President Trump’s peace plan for Gaza. They agreed that implementation must now follow as quickly as possible – including the establishment of the International Stabilisation Force and more aid flowing in.
Discussing the appalling suffering in Sudan, they stressed the need for ongoing international co-operation. The UK stands ready to support a transition to a civilian-led government, the Prime Minister added.
The leaders also discussed ways to strengthen the UK-Egypt relationship further in future.